Jordan to host U-17 World Wrestling Championship
By JT - Jul 23,2024 - Last updated at Jul 23,2024
Jordan is set to host the U-17 World Wrestling Championship, which will include freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's categories, between the 19 and 25 August (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Jordan is set to host the U-17 World Wrestling Championship, which will include freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's categories, between the 19 and 25 August at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Hussein Youth City, with the participation of 586 wrestlers from 58 countries.
The championship will have around 954 participants, including 586 wrestlers, 221 coaches, 49 referees, 27 therapists, and 71 administrators, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Mohammad Awamleh, President of the Jordan Wrestling Federation, expressed his confidence in the success of the event saying "We are close to finalising all the arrangements for the championship. Jordan continues to prove its ability to organise major events. We are confident that this edition will be as successful as the previous ones in terms of organisation, logistics, and technical execution”.
The Jordanian Wrestling Federation, together with the national team coaches and the technical committee, will hold trials to select participants for the World Championship in the approved weight categories. These trials will be held on Wednesday afternoon at the Yarmouk Hall in Hussein Youth City.
The 58 participating countries are Jordan (host), US, UK, Russia, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Georgia, Mexico, Poland, Ukraine, Netherlands, Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, China, Costa Rica, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Kosovo, Saudi Arabia, Lithuania, Moldova, Mongolia, North Macedonia, Norway, Peru, Romania, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Switzerland, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkey and South Sudan.
