Jordan HortiFuture begins 5-day training for 20 cooperatives
By JT - Oct 31,2022 - Last updated at Oct 31,2022
A training session for Jordanian cooperatives titled ‘My Co-op Training’ on Sunday at the Dead Sea Marriott Hotel (Photo courtesy of Mercy Corps)
AMMAN — As part of the Jordan HortiFuture Project, which is funded by the Government of The Netherlands, a five-day training session for Jordanian cooperatives titled “My Co-op Training” started on Sunday at the Dead Sea Marriott Hotel.
The course includes seven agricultural cooperatives from three governorates, namely: Balqa, Irbid and Ajloun. Twenty members of different cooperatives are to participate in the following four main modules: The Basics of Agricultural Cooperatives, Provision of Cooperative Services, Provision of Agricultural Inputs and Cooperative Marketing, according to a statement from Mercy Corps.
The training takes place in “a diverse and flexible environment”, and will be followed by an evaluation of the extent to which the cooperatives benefit from the topics in the training according to specific indicators.
The Jordan HortiFuture Project, which is being implemented by Mercy Corps in partnership with Fal Advanced Consulting & Management and Wageningen University & Research in cooperation with the Jordan Cooperative Corporation and the International Labour Organisation, aims toward a horticulture sector in Jordan that is inclusive, entrepreneurial, sustainable and resilient for smallholder farmers, in addition to increasing income and resilience for these farmers in a better performing horticulture value chain, read the statement.
