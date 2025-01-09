You are here
Jordan extends condolences to US over wildfire victims
By JT - Jan 09,2025 - Last updated at Jan 09,2025
AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the US over victims of the fires that broke out in multiple forests in the city of Los Angeles, which killed several people and injured others.
Ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the US government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Qudah also highlighted that all Jordanians residing and present in Los Angeles are "safe."
At least five people have been killed in rampaging wildfires around Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes, according to AFP.
Up to 1,500 buildings have burned in fires that have broken out around America's second biggest city, forcing over 100,000 people from their homes, AFP said.
Hurricane-force winds whipped up fireballs that leapt from house to house in the upmarket Pacific Palisades area, incinerating a swathe of California's most desirable real estate favoured by Hollywood celebrities.
Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, United States — World-famous actors, musicians and celebrities were among the tens of thousands of people affected by terrifyin
AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday expressed condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan over the victims of a bus carrying P
AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Indonesia
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.