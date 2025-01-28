Jordan, EU to sign comprehensive partnership agreement on Wednesday

AMMAN — Jordan and the European Union are poised to solidify a strategic partnership through an agreement they will sign on Wednesday, EU sources said, adding that the new partnership would redefine bilateral relations and set "bold and far-reaching objectives that address Jordan’s economic challenges and regional complexities."

"As Jordan grapples with financial challenges and a shifting geopolitical landscape, the EU’s proposed support package is focused on generating long-term stability and mutual benefits, including enhanced migration management, trade enhancement, and regional cooperation," the sources said.

The sources explained that the strategic partnership agreement is stemmed from the union's recognition of Jordan's key role as a stabilising force in a region marked by unrest and insecurity. "The relationship between the EU and Jordan has been historically characterised by cooperation and mutual interest, especially since Jordan plays a key role in maintaining regional peace."

A strategic leap in partnership

According to the sources, a critical component of the agreement includes significant financial support. "This strategy not only addresses Jordan’s immediate budgetary needs but also aligns with the EU’s broader interest in fostering stability in its neighboring regions."

"Discussions on relaxing the rules of origin requirement are particularly significant, as they would provide Jordanian manufacturers with greater access to EU markets, thus improving exports and industrial competitiveness."

On the consequences of regional turbulence on Jordan, the sources said that Jordan has often borne the brunt of instability in the region, adding that the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza has reignited interest in the "Jordan Corridor", a critical trade and transit route that had faced restrictions. "The EU’s renewed commitment to supporting this corridor underscores the interconnectedness of economic and geopolitical considerations in the partnership."

“Every five years, we aim to inject a new momentum into this partnership.” As Jordan and the EU finalise their strategic agreement, this moment represents not just an opportunity but a necessity to recalibrate their relationship for the mutual benefit of both sides," the sources said.

"The EU’s growing commitment to Jordan represents a pivotal moment in the region’s economic and political landscape. This partnership not only promises significant economic growth for Jordan through targeted financial support and trade projects but also solidifies the union's role as a steadfast ally in Jordan’s ongoing efforts to enhance stability and growth."