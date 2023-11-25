Jordan dispatches tenth aid plane to Gaza amid ongoing aggression, affirming steadfast support for Palestinians

A tenth plane loaded with medical aid was sent on Saturday to the besieged Gaza Strip (Photo courtesy of JHCO)

AMMAN — A total of ten airplanes and 11 trucks have been dispatched to Gaza to support our brothers amid the ongoing aggression. They carry essential supplies, including food, medical provisions and medications, responding to the needs that have arisen since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

A source at the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) told The Jordan Times that the tenth plane loaded with medical aid was sent on Saturday.

The coordination involved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army/Air Force and partner international organisations, resulting in the deployment of 10 aircraft delivering medical, food and relief supplies.

The source highlighted that the three planes sent on Friday and Saturday each carry 77 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies. The aid is scheduled to be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent at El Arish Airport, facilitating its transportation to Gaza. Thereafter, the aid will be distributed to hospitals through relevant authorities, contributing to bolstering the health sector in the Gaza Strip.

Hussein Shibli, JHCO secretary-general, emphasised ongoing coordination to send additional aid, alleviate pressure on the healthcare sector and ensure hospitals receive the necessary medical materials and medications in order to address health conditions and alleviate the suffering of the injured and wounded, as reported by Al Mamlaka TV.

He pointed out that the organisation is intensifying the delivery of both medical and food aid, recognising the substantial needs within the Gaza Strip.

In regard to Jordan’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestinians, political analysts affirm that Jordan consistently takes the lead in providing support to our Palestinian brothers.

Mohammad Al Tal, a political analyst, told The Jordan Times that Jordan was the first country to respond to the aggression on Gaza.

“On the ground, Jordan was the first to respond to the call of our brothers in Gaza, supporting them through the dispatch of medical and humanitarian aid, and will continue to do so,” Tal added.

Following the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Jordan remains the first line of defence for our Palestinian brothers against the aggression, according to Tal, emphasising the enduring unity between Jordanians and Palestinians.

“Jordan is standing tall on the moral high ground, unwavering in its support for Palestinians facing a dire and fearful situation,” said Mohammad Momani, former media minister, underscoring that aid will continue to be sent to Gaza in alignment with Jordan’s steadfast policy of standing by Palestine.

Jordan remains committed to delivering critical humanitarian assistance to Gaza, he said.