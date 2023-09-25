Jordan dispatches second relief aircraft to Libya

By JT - Sep 25,2023 - Last updated at Sep 25,2023

AMMAN — Following His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), on Monday dispatched the second humanitarian and relief aircraft to Libya.

The plane was laden with essential relief items including medicines, sanitisers, first aid items, tents, sleeping bags, foodstuff and heaters, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli praised partners for helping the organisation prepare to support Libyans.

The Kingdom, following Royal directives, on September 14 dispatched a RJAF aircraft to Libya that carried an international Jordanian search and rescue team affiliated with the Public Security Directorate to help rescue people stranded by the floods in Libya.