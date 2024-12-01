Jordan dispatches 124 aid convoys to Gaza since outbreak of war — JHCO

The number of trucks in all land convoys sent from Jordan to Gaza totals 4,326 (JT file)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), announced that it has sent 124 convoys to Gaza.

According to a statement by the JHCO on Sunday, the latest of these convoys departed from downtown Amman on Saturday towards the Gaza Strip.

The total number of trucks in all land convoys sent from Jordan has reached 4,326, loaded with food aid, shelter supplies, health packages, and medical equipment to support the people of Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JHCO noted that the volume of aid sent since the beginning of the war amounts to 67 tonnes of emergency assistance.

The organisation reiterated Jordan's ongoing commitment to stand by the people of Gaza, and provide support amid the difficult circumstances they face.