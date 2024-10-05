Jordan denounces incursions by extremist settlers at Al Aqsa Mosque

The Foreign Ministry on Friday condemns the ongoing provocative incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the latest of which involved settlers blowing a horn, in violation of the sanctity of the holy site (JT file)

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the ongoing provocative incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the latest of which involved settlers blowing a horn, in violation of the sanctity of the holy site.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, must immediately cease all violations of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sacred sites.

Qudah also called for an end to Israel’s ongoing efforts to impose new realities on Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, particularly amid its ongoing aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, and its violations in the occupied West Bank.

The spokesperson also reiterated that Al Aqsa Mosque, with its total area of 144 dunums, is solely a place of worship for Muslims, and that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department has the exclusive authority to supervise the holy site’s affairs and manage entries.