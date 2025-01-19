Jordan delivers 141 aid convoys to Gaza since outbreak of war - JHCO

A photo provided on July 20, 2024 by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO). shows trucks carrying relief aid on their way from Amman to Gaza (JHCO file)

AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Sunday said that the number of aid convoys it has sent to Gaza, in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF), has reached 141, delivered by 5,127 trucks that carried essential humanitarian supplies to the war-torn Strip.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli stressed the organisation's steadfast commitment to alleviating the suffering of Gaza's population, saying", In line with Royal directives, we are coordinating with all relevant agencies to ensure a continuous and efficient flow of aid, prioritising the most vulnerable."

He also said that the JHCO is currently preparing over 100 aid trucks daily and plans to scale up operations in the coming days, adding "We are fully committed to providing uninterrupted assistance to Gaza, particularly focusing on the needs of hospitals and displaced families," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shibli also called for boosting cooperation between local and international partners to sustain the aid efforts and maximise their impact.

The JHCO also pledged to continue its efforts to assist Gaza, recognising its national and moral responsibility, adding "The organisation remains committed to working closely with both local and international partners to ensure that aid reaches those most in need in a timely and effective manner."