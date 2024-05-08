Jordan condemns settlers' assault on UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem

By JT - May 08,2024 - Last updated at May 08,2024

Jordan on Wednesday denounces the attack by a group of settlers on the headquarters of UNRWA in occupied Jerusalem (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday denounced the attack by a group of settlers on the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied Jerusalem.

Ministry spokesman Sufyan Qudah described the action as a flagrant violation of international law that provides for the protection of United Nations facilities, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qudah stressed that Israel, as the occupying force, bears responsibility for ensuring the security of the buildings and staff of international organisations, including relief agencies that provide vital humanitarian aid to civilians in occupied Palestine, especially Gaza.

Qudah urged the international community to expedite the application of the principles of international and humanitarian law, force Israel to adhere to these standards, and prevent any further attacks on relief organisations and their workers, which pose a threat to them, adding that these organisations play a crucial role in providing aid and services to the Palestinians in occupied Palestine.