Jordan condemns Israel’s resumption of aggression against Gaza

AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry condemned on Tuesday Israel’s resumption of its aggression against Gaza, including airstrikes on various areas of the war-torn Strip, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of Palestinians.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, underlined the need for Israel to fully adhere to the ceasefire agreement, which was brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US. He warned of the consequences of escalating tensions in the region if Israel continues its aggression against Gaza.

Qudah also called on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to immediately halt its aggression against Gaza, ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, restoring electricity in Gaza, and reopening crossings designated for the delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip