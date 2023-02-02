Jordan condemns demolition of Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the Israeli forces' demolition of several Palestinian houses in occupied East Jerusalem, which forcefully displaced the residents of the homes.

The ministry also warned against displacing Palestinians in the Khan Al Ahmar area, noting that forcible migration clearly violates international humanitarian law and other relevant international legitimacy resolutions, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry also denounced continued attacks targeting Christians in Jerusalem, the latest of which was an attack on the Church of Condemnation in the old city that occurred earlier in the day.

The ministry stressed the need to stop all unilateral actions that undermine the two-state solution and perpetuate the occupation.

It also highlighted that halting violence requires ceasing the policies that perpetuate despair and fuel extremism.

The ministry added that such endeavours can be reached through joint efforts to restore confidence in the peace process via resuming serious and effective negotiations to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution so as to ensure security and peace for all in a way that results in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.