Jordan condemns burning of Koran in Sweden

By JT - Jan 21,2023 - Last updated at Jan 21,2023

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Koran in Sweden.

A Foreign Ministry statement stressed the Kingdom's rejection of this act that fuels feelings of hatred and violence and threatens peaceful coexistence.

There is a “collective responsibility” to spread a culture of peace and acceptance of others, increase awareness of shared values, enrich the values of tolerance and forgiveness and discard extremism and religion-based incitement of tensions, the statement read.