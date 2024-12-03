Jordan chairs Energy Charter Conference in Brussels

By JT - Dec 03,2024 - Last updated at Dec 03,2024

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Tuesday chaired the "Energy Charter Conference," held in Brussels (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Tuesday chaired the "Energy Charter Conference," held in Brussels.

In her opening speech on behalf of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and conference chair Saleh Kharabsheh, the ministry’s Secretary-General Amani Azzam said that the "Energy Charter Treaty" offers a comprehensive framework aimed to protect investments, facilitate energy trade, and provide fair dispute resolution mechanisms.

Azzam highlighted the importance of promoting sustainable energy practices and fostering cooperation among member states to enhance energy security, stressing that adhering to the charter's principles is crucial for shaping the future energy landscape of participating nations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

She also noted the significance of the conference discussions in ensuring a sustainable energy future, emphasising the collective effort needed to modernise the charter to better guide energy cooperation and investment strategies in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Azzam urged participants to acknowledge the vital role energy plays in economies and daily life, especially amid current international challenges.

She also called for a shared responsibility to tackle these issues, leveraging collective knowledge and resources to ensure energy security, sustainability, and innovation in clean energy technologies.

Azzam also highlighted Jordan’s progress in energy transition, noting the country’s proactive steps in diversifying its energy sources with a focus on renewable energy.

She also pointed to Jordan’s success in developing solar and wind energy projects, positioning the Kingdom as a regional leader in renewable energy production.

Azzam also said that the progress supports economic growth, job creation, and a greener future.

She also outlined the meeting's objectives, which include endorsing proposals to modernise the Energy Charter Treaty and establishing stronger frameworks for energy security, investment protection, and sustainable development, with a focus on transitioning to renewable energy.