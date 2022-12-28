Jordan Breast Cancer Programme launches mobile application

AMMAN — The Jordan Breast Cancer Programme (JBCP) has launched the “Sehtak Bel Wardi” mobile application to raise health awareness among Jordanian women by highlighting the importance of the early detection of breast cancer and encouraging routine examinations.

The mobile application, which also promotes women’s health practices related to breast cancer, breastfeeding and family planning, comes under the “Innovative Integrated Social Behavior Change in Women’s Health Project”, supported by MSD for Mothers global initiative, according to a JBCP statement.

“Sehtak Bel Wardi” is a user-friendly app that helps women live healthier lives. The app has several components: Information about breast cancer, breastfeeding and family planning as well as a resource list of sites that provide early detection and family planning services in Jordan. The app also helps users track healthy habits by sending reminders to women, the statement said.

JBCP is a national programme led and supported by the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and the King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC).

The programme was established in 2007 to promote the early detection of breast cancer and national screening efforts, as well as to provide screening services to Jordanian women and raise public awareness of breast cancer.

JBCP implements a holistic approach to promoting women’s health in local communities, making a point to reach out to women across Jordan in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

MSD for Mother’s helps JBCP reach more women, both Jordanian and refugees, and promote health across communities, the statement said.