Jordan attaches ‘great importance’ to ties with Japan — Saqqaf

Minister of Investment Khloud Saqqaf meets with Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro in Amman on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Japanese investments in Jordan hit $2 billion, distributed across the industrial, energy and mining sectors, Minister of Investment Khloud Saqqaf said, stressing that Jordan attaches “great importance” to bilateral relations with Japan.

During a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro, Saqqaf highlighted the role of Japanese ventures in pushing forward the Kingdom’s economic development efforts, inviting the Japanese side to avail of available opportunities in ICT, logistics services, tourism, industry, agriculture, mining, and health fields, in addition to public-private partnership projects, according to a ministry statement.

She also expressed the ministry’s readiness to support Japanese investors, highlighting the legal and executive advancements in the business climate.

The envoy expressed appreciation for the ministry’s efforts towards ensuring an investor-friendly environment, expressing hope to increase partnerships in sectors of common interest.