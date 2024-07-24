You are here
Jordan applauds UN-backed agreement to restore stability in Yemen
By JT - Jul 24,2024 - Last updated at Jul 24,2024
AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday welcomed the agreement announced by UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, aimed at resolving the prolonged crisis in Yemen's banking sector and resuming the operations of Yemeni Airways, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
The ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah expressed the Kingdom's support for initiatives to restore security and peace in Yemen, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He also praised the efforts of the UN special envoy in pursuing a comprehensive political solution, highlighting it as a crucial step towards ending the crisis, ensuring Yemen's unity and stability, and alleviating the suffering of its people.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Monday
DUBAI — At least 10 soldiers were killed in renewed fighting in Yemen, military sources told AFP, despite diplomatic efforts to halt the lon
DUBAI — Yemen's Houthi rebels and its internationally recognised government reached an agreement Monday to exchange more than 880 prisoners,
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 22, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.