Jordan applauds UN-backed agreement to restore stability in Yemen

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday welcomed the agreement announced by UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, aimed at resolving the prolonged crisis in Yemen's banking sector and resuming the operations of Yemeni Airways, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah expressed the Kingdom's support for initiatives to restore security and peace in Yemen, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also praised the efforts of the UN special envoy in pursuing a comprehensive political solution, highlighting it as a crucial step towards ending the crisis, ensuring Yemen's unity and stability, and alleviating the suffering of its people.