Jordan, Algeria discuss cooperation in pharmaceutical industry

AMMAN — Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Director General Nizar Mheidat and officials at the Algerian National Agency of Pharmaceutical Products on Monday discussed means of enhancing coordination and cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.

During a visit to Algeria to have a firsthand look at the pharmaceutical market, Mheidat reviewed the role of the JFDA as a national institution concerned with the safety and efficiency of medicines manufactured locally or imported, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A Jordanian delegation is currently on a visit to Algeria to enhance cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and to visit some Jordanian pharmaceutical factories in Algeria, Petra added.