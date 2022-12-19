You are here
Jordan, Algeria discuss cooperation in pharmaceutical industry
By JT - Dec 19,2022 - Last updated at Dec 19,2022
AMMAN — Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Director General Nizar Mheidat and officials at the Algerian National Agency of Pharmaceutical Products on Monday discussed means of enhancing coordination and cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.
During a visit to Algeria to have a firsthand look at the pharmaceutical market, Mheidat reviewed the role of the JFDA as a national institution concerned with the safety and efficiency of medicines manufactured locally or imported, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
A Jordanian delegation is currently on a visit to Algeria to enhance cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and to visit some Jordanian pharmaceutical factories in Algeria, Petra added.
Related Articles
Opinion
Dec 19, 2022
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 17, 2022
Dec 17, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.