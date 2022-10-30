You are here

Joint Jordanian –Egyptian military drill kicks off

Oct 30,2022

AMMAN — The Jordanian –Egyptian joint military drill "Aqaba/7" kicked off on Saturday in Egypt. The 12-day event, which falls within a series of joint military exercises and featured the attendance of a number of officers from the Egyptian armed forces, aims to strengthen military cooperation between the two sides, notably exchanging experience to help in addressing regional challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

 

 

