Joint exercise INTREPID MAVEN 23.4 concludes

AMMAN — The joint exercise INTREPID MAVEN/23.4 concluded on Thursday, which was conducted by the 91st Rapid Intervention Battalion, one of the units of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Rapid Intervention Brigade, in cooperation with the 77th Marine Infantry Battalion and US Marine Corps forces.

This was supported by several units of the Armed Forces at all stages of the exercise in one of the dedicated training fields, in the presence of the commander of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Rapid Intervention Brigade, Brigadier General Nidal Al Hasban, and the commander of the Naval Force and Royal Boats, Colonel Hisham Al Jarah, according to a US embassy statement.

The exercise, which lasted for two weeks, aimed to consolidate and develop combat and defensive capabilities and exchange experiences among the participants in the fields of planning, leadership and control, unify their common military concepts, and qualify them in the field of operational response in a multi-task joint operations environment.

The exercise included a scenario that simulated an attack on a brigade level on a village containing terrorist elements. During it, the forces participating in the exercise performed isolation and siege operations, combat operations in built-up areas, storming and clearing, approaching the target with shooting and evacuating the injured. The participants in the exercise demonstrated a distinguished level and high efficiency in performing their assigned duties.

At the end of the exercise, a press interview was organised to answer the questions and inquiries of journalists, which addressed the most prominent stages of the exercise and its intended objectives.

The Jordanian Armed Forces-the Arab Army conducts such internal and external joint exercises with “brotherly and friendly countries” on a regular basis to raise the level of efficiency and readiness of its ranks.