JODDB showcases defence systems at 2024 World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia

The Jordan Design and Development Bureau showcases its state-of-the-art defence and security systems at the Saudi Arabia-held 2024 World Defence Show (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) is showcasing its state-of-the-art defence and security systems at the Saudi Arabia-held 2024 World Defence Show.

The defence-focused Bureau is displaying a range of products and future technology systems through a variety of subsidiaries and business units in the Jordanian main pavilion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Sky Storm, one of the items highlighted, serves as an anti-drone system with real-time tracking and frequency emissions analysis to detect unmanned aerial vehicles of all sizes and numbers. The Sky Storm system can also identify drones at distances of above 8km and can distinguish friend from foe based on its database.

The JODDB also showcased several virtual reality projects tailored to meet end-user requirements and enhance personnel readiness with minimal risk and cost.

Besides technological innovations, the centre also showed a range of soldier equipment and gear, including a bulletproof vest which can protect against multiple calibres and high-velocity ammunition

Established per a Royal Decree in 1999, the JODDB operates as an independent military-civilian institution under the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army meant to provide highly efficient and cost-effective research and development services in the defence and security industries. It also serves as a leading incubator for defence and technological innovation.