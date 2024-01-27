JMD forecasts foggy, cold, cloudy conditions for Sunday

AMMAN — The weather forecast predicts foggy, cold and cloudy conditions for Sunday, with some precipitations in the northern and central regions of the Kingdom and some parts of the southern region, with southwesterly moderate to brisk wind, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Saturday.

For Monday, cold and cloudy skies are expected, as well as some rainfall in the northern and southern regions of the country, the JMD said.

On Tuesday, the Kingdom is forecast to be affected by a depression centred in the south of Cyprus, accompanied by a frigid air mass. The temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, along with cold and cloudy skies, as well as showers in the northern, central and portions of the south-western regions of the country.

Heavy rain is expected in the northern regions with southwesterly brisk wind with occasional strong blows, the department added.

On Tuesday night, the Kingdom will be affected by the cold air front accompanying the depression, where mercury levels are expected to drop further, along with precipitations forecast in various areas of the country.

Rain mixed with snow is expected on high mountainous areas, and snow showers might fall on high southern mountainous areas, the JMD said.

Temperatures in Amman on Sunday will range between a high of 9°C and a low of 5°C, while Aqaba will see mercury levels hovering between 22°C during the day and 12°C at night.