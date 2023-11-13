JMA, JPA unite to boycott medications tied to occupation support

AMMAN — Jordan Medical Association (JMA) and Jordan Pharmacists Association (JPA) declared a resolution to boycott medications linked to supporting the occupation of Palestine.

The associations’ decision encompasses pharmaceutical companies that donate to the occupation, maintain facilities or research centres in occupied Palestine, or issue biased statements condemning Palestinian resistance forces.

Rasheed Abdah, president of the JMA boycott committee told The Jordan Times that the boycott, which is set to take effect immediately, comes as part of a joint effort between the JMA and the JPA.

“The objective is clear: Medications supporting the occupation will be shunned, provided there are viable alternatives. The decision reflects the medical community’s commitment to ethical practices and solidarity with the Palestinian cause,” Abdah added.

Abdah noted that local distributors of medications are given an opportunity to rectify their association with such pharmaceutical companies. “The JMA is urging distributors to contact their parent companies and encourage them to reconsider their stance on the occupation,” said Abdah.

This cooperative approach aims to allow companies to reassess their involvement in activities that contradict the principles of justice and human rights, said Abdah.

Abdah highlighted that this initiative is not only a response to the recent aggression on Gaza but rather a sustained effort that will persist until the occupation is brought to an end.

“The JMA emphasises that this boycott is a principled stand against any form of support for the occupation, irrespective of the geopolitical context,” Abdah added.

To facilitate transparency and awareness, the JMA has distributed a comprehensive list of medications and their alternatives to hospitals across the country, said Abdah.

Abdah added that the list details the reason for each boycott, ensuring medical professionals and the public are informed about the ethical considerations behind the decision.

“JMA is also in the process of launching a dedicated website in collaboration with JPA,” said Abdah.

Abdah added that this platform will provide detailed information about each boycotted medication, the rationale behind the boycott, and the available alternatives. He continued, the website is expected to serve as avaluable resource for healthcare professionals, patients and anyone seeking to comprehend the ethical dimensions of pharmaceutical choices.