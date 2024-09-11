JHCO receives humanitarian aid plane from Belgium to be delivered to Gaza

By JT - Sep 11,2024 - Last updated at Sep 11,2024

JHCO receives humanitarian aid plane laden with tents from Belgium to be sent to Gaza

AMMAN — The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Wednesday received a humanitarian aid plane from Belgium carrying vital supplies for Gaza.

The aid, consisting of tents, will be delivered to Gaza via Jordan's land bridge, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli and Belgian Ambassador to Jordan Serge Dickschen were present to receive the shipment.

Shibli stressed the organisation's ongoing efforts to provide sustained and essential assistance as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens.

He stressed the importance of raising both financial and in-kind donations to help those affected.

Jordan has been the only active gateway for humanitarian aid into Gaza for the past four months, Shibli said, noting that a total of 3,414 aid trucks and 53 aircraft have delivered supplies to Gaza, with the planes arriving via El Arish.

The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank Al Etihad, account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA, as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website www.jhco.org.jo.