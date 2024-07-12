JHCO, JAF send 50 trucks carrying aid to war-ravaged Gaza

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army, in cooperation with the World Food Programme and with donations from various organisations and institutions, on Thursday dispatch a 50-truck humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Thursday dispatched a 50-truck humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza.

The aid convoy was prepared in cooperation with the World Food Programme and with donations from various organisations and institutions.

The JHCO said that the convoy carried food parcels, medical supplies, blankets, mattresses and clothes to be distributed through partner organisations in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said that the organisation seeks to open more border crossings to increase the quantity of relief and food aid to the besieged strip.

Shibli said that if the current situation in Gaza persists, the humanitarian catastrophe will exacerbate and spread across the coastal enclave, noting that the situation in Gaza, according to humanitarian standards, is "non-assuring" and there is a dire need to increase assistance to ensure the sustainability of life in the strip.

To date, a total of 2,563 trucks and 53 aircraft have entered Gaza through El Arish, he added.

The JHCO continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank Al Etihad, account number

JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06

or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA, as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website www.jhco.org.jo