JHCO, JAF dispatch emergency relief to Nigeria

By JT - Nov 09,2022 - Last updated at Nov 09,2022

AMMAN — Upon Royal directives, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has dispatched an emergency relief aeroplane to Nigeria following the floods that hit 34 states of the African country. 

JHCO on Wednesday said that it coordinated with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) to prepare the plane with 11 tonnes of relief and food supplies, as well as finishing arrangements with the Nigerian authorities to coordinate receiving the assistance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

