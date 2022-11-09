You are here
JHCO, JAF dispatch emergency relief to Nigeria
By JT - Nov 09,2022 - Last updated at Nov 09,2022
AMMAN — Upon Royal directives, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has dispatched an emergency relief aeroplane to Nigeria following the floods that hit 34 states of the African country.
JHCO on Wednesday said that it coordinated with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) to prepare the plane with 11 tonnes of relief and food supplies, as well as finishing arrangements with the Nigerian authorities to coordinate receiving the assistance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Related Articles
Opinion
Nov 09, 2022
Nov 09, 2022
Nov 09, 2022
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 08, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 09, 2022
Nov 08, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.