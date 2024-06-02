JHCO, JAF dispatch 120 trucks of Aid to Gaza in week

By JT - Jun 02,2024 - Last updated at Jun 02,2024

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) announces on Sunday that the number of Jordanian trucks delivering aid to Gaza increased to 120 in a week (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) announced on Sunday that the number of Jordanian trucks delivering aid to Gaza increased to 120 in a week, with 40 new trucks crossing today.

This latest convoy was dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and JHCO, with the support of several organisations, companies and institutions, including Anera, Israa Hospital, Jazeera Hospital, Amman Chamber of Industry and Amman Chamber of Commerce.

The trucks carried essential food parcels, medical supplies and medicines, which will be distributed to the people of Gaza through partner associations and organisations in the war-torn Strip.

Hussein Shibli, JHCO Secretary General, stressed that the organisation has focused on meeting the urgent needs of Gaza residents, noting the cooperation with various institutions, companies and organisations to ensure a wide range of supplies and donations.

Shibli said that the total number of trucks that have entered Gaza so far has reached 1,797, in addition to 53 aircraft via Al Arish.

The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank Al Etihad,

account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06,

or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA,

as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website www.jhco.org.jo.