JHCO dispatches two aid flights to Gaza

AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Thursday dispatched two aid flights to Gaza, carrying medical supplies as part of Jordan's efforts to support the health sector in besieged strip.

A statement by the organisation said that the two aircraft were sent in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces- Arab Army, the Foreign Ministry, and with joint support from Mercy Corps, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The aid will enter through the Rafah crossing in Egypt to Gaza, which has been suffering from a severe shortage of medical equipments, according to the statement.

Secretary-General of JHCO Hussein Shibli said that the health situation in the Gaza Strip is getting worse day by day due to the continuing crisis

The total number of flights carrying medicine and food sent from Jordan has reached 53, Shibli noted.

The JHCO, is receiving donations for Gaza via its accounts in Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA or through its website at www.jhco.org.jo