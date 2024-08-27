JFDA chief highlights 2024 food, drug safety efforts

By Maria Weldali - Aug 27,2024 - Last updated at Aug 27,2024

Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Nizar Mheidat says on Tuesday that ensuring the integrity and safety of food and pharmaceutical products remains a top priority (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Ensuring the integrity and safety of food and pharmaceutical products remains a top priority, Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Nizar Mheidat said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Government Communication Forum on Tuesday, Mheidat highlighted the JFDA's ongoing efforts to strengthen supply chain security and enhance oversight through its comprehensive regulatory framework.

"In 2024, the JFDA carried out nearly 43,000 inspections, resulting in only 290 closures," Mheidat reported, underscoring the efficiency of the administration's 18 branches across the country, a significant achievement in a relatively short time.

Mheidat also noted that the JFDA conducted 1,142 inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, with fewer than 34 closures.

He also emphasised the importance of technological advancements and service automation in bolstering local food and pharmaceutical security, ensuring that only safe, high-quality products reach consumers.

"The JFDA's role extends beyond regular inspections; it actively engages in public awareness initiatives," Mheidat added.

He stressed the administration's commitment to educating the public on food and pharmaceutical safety and potential risks.