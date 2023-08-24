Jewellery shop owners warn against fool’s gold as many flock to online market

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Aug 24,2023 - Last updated at Aug 24,2023

AMMAN — The General Union of Gold, Jewellery and Precious Metal Merchants is urging Jordanians to avoid purchasing used gold from online, while consumers argue that the online market has become the primary option due to the pricing strategies employed by gold merchants.

With the surge of digital platforms, an increasing number of individuals are now buying and selling second-hand jewellery online. The accessibility and potential cost savings offered by these platforms are attracting budget-conscious consumers. However, the union has cautioned consumers that purchasing jewellery from unlicensed websites have heightened risks, especially if the sources lack the proper credentials.

Rebhi Allan, president of the Jewellery Shops Owners’ Union, advised shoppers to avoid second-hand jewellery purchases, especially on social media platforms.

Allan emphasised the significance of seeking guidance from reputable industry experts.

“There are approximately 1,000 licensed gold shops in Jordan,” Allan added, underscoring the extensive presence of licensed establishments.

“We urge shoppers to request certificates for their purchased jewellery as a means to safeguard their rights,” he stated.

Allan also emphasised that individuals who suspect fraud or wish to verify the authenticity of their jewellery can always turn to the association for assistance.

“Our commitment is to help, and to ensure people’s rights,” he said.

A local jewellery shop owner who chose to remain anonymous defended the fairness of pricing strategies employed by jewellery outlets.

“The prices reflect the quality, craftsmanship and materials used in crafting these pieces. There is a level of trust and assurance that accompanies purchases from reputable stores,” the source explained.

He pointed out that consumers often overlook the taxes borne by merchants, the operational expenses of the business and various related costs.

“Consumers tend to believe they can acquire a gramme of gold at the same price they sell it for, disregarding the multifaceted costs associated with each piece,” he added.

However, consumers hold an opposing viewpoint. Sarah Khalidi, a frequent shopper in Amman’s jewellery market, expressed her reservations about the prices set by jewellery shops.

“I’ve observed that new jewellery items can be excessively costly. This is why I have turned to social media groups and apps to explore second-hand alternatives,” Khalidi told The Jordan Times.

Another area of concern, highlighted by an anonymous expert in high-end designer items, revolves around the authenticity of designer products purchased online.

“These premium items often carry big price tags, making them susceptible to counterfeiting,” the expert added.

She highlighted that shoppers can easily fall victim to counterfeit products, as distinguishing originals from replicas is extremely challenging.

“It is imperative to ensure the authenticity and verification of designer items prior to purchase. Consumers should exercise caution and stay informed, particularly when investing in pricier pieces,” she advised.

The union’s counsel underlined the significance of authenticating designer jewellery items during the purchasing process.