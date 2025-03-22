Jewellers, florists see surge in sales on Mother’s Day

AMMAN — As Jordan celebrated Mother’s Day on March 21, local businesses experienced a much-needed surge in sales, offsetting the typical Ramadan slowdown.

Florists, jewellers, and retailers introduced discounts and special offers, aiming to capitalise on one of the most commercially significant days of the year. While demand for flowers and jewellery remained strong, economic uncertainty and rising household expenses during Ramadan influenced consumer spending patterns.

Business owners adapted their strategies to attract buyers while managing the financial constraints of the season.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, florist Rahaf Ibraheem noted that "extended working hours were implemented to accommodate increased demand." She also highlighted a growing shift toward online orders and contactless deliveries, catering to customers observing fasting and evening gatherings.

Despite the usual slowdown in the holy month, the local gold market saw a significant boost thanks to Mother’s Day. Abdullah Saed, a jeweller based in Amman, told The Jordan Times that “sales increased by 20 to 30 per cent in the days leading up to the holiday.” He emphasised that Mother’s Day presents a key opportunity to drive sales and attract more customers.

Hatem Hourani, another jeweller in Amman, noted that while Ramadan often dampens business activity, Mother’s Day has provided a much-needed sales boost. “Many shoppers opted for customised jewellery, such as engraved pieces and name necklaces, reflecting current gifting trends,” he added.

Mother’s Day remains a crucial driver of economic activity in Jordan, offering businesses a vital opportunity to counteract the seasonal downturn during Ramadan.