JEA, Huawei Jordan unveil 10Gbps initiative to boost digital transformation, infrastructure development

AMMAN — The Jordan Engineers Association (JEA), in cooperation with Huawei Jordan, on Thursday launched the 10Gbps Initiative to accelerate digital transformation in Jordan through infrastructure development.

The launch took place during the Jordan 10Gbps Society Summit 2023 held in Amman, during which stakeholders took part in a workshop organised by the Electrical Engineering Division at the JEA. The workshop focused on discussing the challenges and future prospects for fiber optic networks and broadband internet.

The JEA and Huawei Jordan also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build superfast broadband infrastructure that delivers a 10Gbps connection.

The MoU aims to support Jordan’s digital transformation goals, and enhance the competitiveness of its ICT infrastructure globally, according to organisers.

The two parties also agreed to exchange expertise in the field through workshops and seminars, in addition to building communication channels and work groups.

Deputising for Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Tawfiq Momani said in his address that Jordan aims to develop its fiber optic network.

He added that Hanandeh is working with the private sector on connecting all governorates across the Kingdom to the fiber optic network.

Projects have been completed in all Northern and Southern regions in Jordan, and they’re in their final stages in the Central region, Momani said.

Deputising for chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), Zaid Al Qadi said in his welcoming remarks that Jordan ranks fourth in internet speed regionallyand 37th globally.

He expressed hope that the workshop will result in recommendations for improving Jordan’s competitiveness in the sector.

JEA Vice President Fawzi Musaad said that digital technology plays a “fundamental” role in sustainable development, displayedby its impact on “social inclusion” and “economic empowerment”.

The “direct” and “increasing” impact technology has on the lives of people and communities requires keeping up to date with its developments, which can’t be achieved without developing a modern infrastructure, particularly including fiber optic networks, he added.

To address unemployment driven by technological advancements, the JEA established the Engineers Academy for Training & Development that aims to equip young engineers with the needed skills to meet the needs of the labour markets.

Head of the Electrical Engineering Division of the JEA Ali Khawaldeh highlighted recommendations for digital infrastructure investment.

These included cooperating with public and private institutions to promote innovation, supporting digital literacy efforts and implementing reforms to create a conducive environment for digital infrastructure development.

He also noted the importance of focusing on enhancing cyber security and data privacy to “build trust” in digital services, in addition to ensuring environmental sustainability in digital transformation and encouraging green practices.