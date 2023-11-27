JCSND announces pledge, launch of paper on socioeconomic welfare for refugees, host communities

JCSND announced a pledge under the UN Global Refugee Forum 2023 to leverage the socio-economic welfare of refugee populations and host communities across the Kingdom (Photo courtesy of JCSND)

AMMAN — The Jordan Civil Society Network for Displacement (JCSND) announced a pledge under the UN Global Refugee Forum 2023 to leverage the socioeconomic welfare of refugee populations and host communities across the Kingdom.

The Global Refugee Forum is scheduled from 13-15 December, 2023 and is cohosted by Switzerland and UNHCR.

The forum takes place every four years and is the world’s largest international assembly on refugees, designed to support the implementation of the objectives set out through the UN Global Compact on Refugees framework, including easing pressures on host countries, enhancing refugee self-reliance, increasing access to third-country solutions and improving conditions in countries of origin, according to a statement from JCSND.

The JCSND comprises of 28 members from civil society stakeholders working under five key development and humanitarian sectors consisting of academia, think tanks, the private sector, NGOs and associations, fashion, arts and culture

The network is committed to enhancing the resilience and self-reliance of refugees and host communities, including women, men, youth and people with disabilities through providing sustainable livelihood opportunities, education and learning support services, holistic protection services, and evidence-based research to advocate for social justice and responsibility sharing through a collective multistakeholder approach, the statement read.

The JCSND aims at applying the principles of a whole society approach supporting the government of Jordan’s efforts of hosting refugees noting that Jordan is the only co-convener country from the MENA region in the upcoming forum in December, along with Colombia, France, Japan, Niger and Uganda.

The pledge announcement coincides with the launching of an advocacy paper authored by the West Asia-North Africa Institute at the Royal Scientific Society as part of and in collaboration with the JCSND. The paper aims to raise awareness of the importance of shared responsibility towards enhanced self-reliance and accessibility to the formal labour market in Jordan among governments and international stakeholders at the Global Refugee Forum, the statement said.