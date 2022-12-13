JCI, partners launch Green Factory Award

Guests during the launch of the Green Factory Award on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Tuesday launched the Green Factory Award to encourage environmentally responsible business practices and lay the groundwork for the country's transition to a green economy.

The award is established in cooperation with the "Green Action in Enterprises (GAIN)", a project implemented in Jordan by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The award also aims to advance the concept of "green factories" and reduce the environmental impact of traditional industrial processes and practices.

At the ceremony to announce the award, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply Dana Zu’bi said that the country needed to switch to a green economy immediately to halt the depletion of natural resources, reduce environmental pollution, and set the stage for sustainable development.

According to the World Bank Group's "Climate and Development" report for Jordan, which was released last week, the nation's greenhouse gas emissions in 2018 totalled 35.81 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, or 0.60 per cent of the global total.

According to Zu’bi, the industrial sector in Jordan contributed 5.6 per cent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, behind the energy and waste sectors, which accounted for 65.5 per cent and 15.6 per cent, respectively.