JCI chief highlights Jordanian-Iraqi partnership

AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir on Monday highlighted Jordanian-Iraqi relations, describing the countries’ partnership, which includes large-scale projects such as the joint industrial zone and the oil pipeline, as key to the Jordanian economy.

Following a visit from the Iraqi Prime Minister and an accompanying delegation to the Kingdom on Monday, Jaghbir, during a press conference, called for further development of economic relations between the two countries, voicing hope that the visit will result in an increase of Jordanian exports to Iraq, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Trade exchange between the two countries reached JD471 million last year, with Jordanian exports amounting to some JD412 million, compared with JD59 million in imports from Iraq, he noted.

The JCI president referred to the recent establishment of a joint industrial zone as an effective step towards strengthening economic relations, and an opportunity for mutually beneficial free trade agreements between the two countries.

He noted the many opportunities for cooperation between the private sectors in the two countries, adding that an exchange of advantages and expertise would achieve industrial integration.

Jaghbir also said that a Jordanian economic delegation’s visit to Iraq earlier this year included signing an agreement between Jordanian industrial chambers and the Iraqi Business Council to establish an Iraqi-Jordanian Business Council with the aim of enhancing commercial exchange between the two countries.

He added that the agreement seeks to develop commercial exchange and investment, in addition to creating partnerships, services and joint ventures and encouraging the participation of businesspeople from both countries in commercial exhibitions.