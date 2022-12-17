JBA, industry chambers meeting addresses means to sustain freight movement

Jordanian Business Association President Hamdi Tabbaa and President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir during a meeting on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan and Amman chambers of industry and the Jordanian Business Association (JBA) on Saturday agreed to form a joint committee to unite efforts over economic-related issues and developments in the Kingdom.

During a meeting at the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), both sides expressed their appreciation for the security forces and official bodies' efforts towards maintaining security and stability, and for ensuring the flow of freight movement.

They called for all measures to be taken to ensure the stability of fuel prices in order to spare operational sectors as well as citizens any further burden, according to an ACI statement.

Talks also went over the latest economic developments in the Kingdom and methods of achieving the Royal vision to support the national economy.

JBA President Hamdi Tabbaa drew attention to the importance of setting a strategic plan to reorganise the transport sector in the Kingdom, and harmonising individual and corporate transport to ensure the continuity of the supply chain.

Interest rates on current loans, whether commercial or personal, should not be tampered with over the life of the loan, Tabbaa said, calling for a reconsideration of the private sector’s contribution to social security, which has exceeded 14 per cent of the cost of salaries and wages.

President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir emphasised the necessity of speeding up procedures allowing factories to access gasoline through licences, which would help address unemployment and poverty.

He also called for taking administrative measures to protect the national industry on the basis of reciprocity, in the event that Jordanian exports to a foreign market face administrative and customs obstacles.