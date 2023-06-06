Japan’s Princess Takamado visits BirdLife's Middle East Office in Amman

AMMAN — The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) on Tuesday hosted Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado, the Honorary President of BirdLife International, during her visit to BirdLife's Middle East Office in Amman.

Batoul Al Ajlouni, the RSCN chairperson, emphasised the significance of Princess Takamado's visit which coincided with the national celebrations of Independence Day and the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Ajlouni underscored the deep-rooted relationship between Jordan and Japan, praising the collaboration across various domains, particularly in environmental preservation and nature conservation, according to a RSCN statement. Fadi Nasser, director-general of the RSCN, highlighted how the RSCN-BirdLife partnership has reinforced their shared vision of safeguarding biodiversity and maintaining the delicate equilibrium of ecosystems.

Princess Takamado was provided with a comprehensive overview of the society's work, programmes, and dedicated efforts in nature conservation and wildlife protection during her visit. She was also briefed on the long-standing collaboration between the Society and BirdLife International.