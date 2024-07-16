Japan’s ambassador visits UNRWA school summer class

Okuyama emphasises UNRWA’s contribution to support and provide essentially critical services to the Palestinian refugees across the region (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Japan)

AMMAN — Okuyama Jiro, ambassador of Japan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, visited on Tuesday Nuzha Schools and observed the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as well as UNRWA summer camp supported by the Government of Japan.

He also toured both boys and girls in the schools. He observed the summer activities that aim to provide Palestinian students with access to quality education, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

During his visit, Okuyama was briefed about UNRWA’s recent operations and programmes by Olaf Becker, director of UNRWA Affairs.

Reflecting on the visit, Okuyama emphasised UNRWA’s contribution to support and provide essentially critical services to the Palestinian refugees across the region.

He also stressed that with the current regional situation, UNRWA’s important role has increased not only to serve Palestine refugees but also for regional stability. He said, “Today, I witnessed a part of the most important and vital service that UNRWA provides in Jordan, and its impacts on the next generations.”

From UNRWA’s side, Becker said, “We are very thankful to the Government of Japan for their renewed support. The generous contribution of $3.32 million will significantly enhance our ability to provide essential educational, psychosocial, and protection services to Palestine refugees in Jordan.

This visit underscores the critical partnership between Japan and UNRWA in our mission to support vulnerable communities and foster hope, resilience, and stability. The summer activities visited today are a testament to our shared commitment to improving the lives of Palestine refugees and ensuring their right to quality education.”

The Japanese Government has allocated $3.32 million to UNRWA Jordan for the “Critical Humanitarian Assistance to Palestine Refugees in Jordan in Education, Psychosocial and Protection Services” project between April 2024 and March 2025, which provides basic needs for the vulnerable Palestinian refugees as well as support for youth education and training, the statement said.