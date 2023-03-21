Japan’s ambassador visits UNRWA school, health centre in Baqaa camp

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro visits a shelter of Palestine refugees from Syria during his tour of Baqaa Palestine Refugee Camp on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Japanese embassy)

AMMAN — Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro on Tuesday visited a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school and health centre in Baqaa Palestine Refugee Camp.

The ambassador was briefed by Olaf Becker, Acting Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, about the situation of Palestine refugees and had dialogue with school student representatives, according to a Japanese embassy statement.

He also visited an UNRWA health centre and a shelter of Palestine refugees from Syria to understand the situation and to evaluate Japan’s assistance.

This year, Japan marks its 70th anniversary of supporting UNRWA.

In 2022, it was ranked as the agency's sixth largest donor, with a total contribution of $30.2 million. As of March 2023, Japan has contributed $33.2 million to UNRWA as an early supplemental disbursement, considering the critical financial needs of the agency. This supplemental contribution will assist in supporting UNRWA's Emergency Appeals for Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and the occupied Palestinian territories. The contribution includes $5 million for Jordan Field to enhance the human security of Palestine refugees in Jordan related to food security and the provision of basic healthcare and education services as the region experiences the impact of COVID-19, the statement said.

Moreover, the Government of Japan has extended its support to UNRWA with a donation of $5.5 million, which will be utilised as emergency grant aid for Palestine refugees in Gaza and Syria in response to global food insecurity and another $0.5 million as emergency grant aid in response to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.