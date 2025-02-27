Japanese embassy in Amman celebrates National Day

The Japanese embassy in Amman on Wednesday evening hosts a reception to celebrate National Day, marking the 65th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Japanese embassy in Amman on Wednesday evening hosted a reception to celebrate National Day, marking the 65th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor.

The event was attended by a number of officials, ambassadors, journalists, and guests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The embassy said that this event represents a significant milestone in the "long-standing" friendship between Japan and Jordan, which has spanned seven decades.

It also highlighted that His Majesty King Abdullah has visited Japan several times, and the reciprocal engagements by the Japanese Imperial family have further enhanced bilateral ties over the years.

Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki delivered a speech in which he emphasised political and economic cooperation as the "cornerstone" of the relationship, acknowledging Jordan's importance for regional stability.

He also noted Japan’s active support for the ceasefire in Gaza, and its increase in humanitarian aid to Palestine, bringing total assistance to $230 million since October 2023, adding that Japan continues to support UNRWA as well.

The ambassador also referred to the "strong" economic partnership between the two countries, citing over $4.3 billion in economic aid to Jordan to date, which includes numerous projects, such as the recently agreed project on water resource management.

The diplomat also highlighted the "strong" people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Japan and Jordan, expecting Expo 2025 in Osaka-Kansai to further enhance bilateral ties and foster dynamic cultural and economic exchanges.

The exhibition, scheduled to begin on April 13 and continue until October 2025, will feature a pavilion for Jordan under the theme "Weaving Possibilities."

The reception featured an exhibition area with booths from Japanese private companies, including vehicle displays from Toyota and Mazda, a section of Japanese food, and a booth by the embassy showcasing Japan's cultural landmarks.

JICA also presented its projects and programs in Jordan.

The enduring relationship between Japan and Jordan is based on mutual respect, shared values, and a steadfast commitment to regional stability.