Japan pledges $23,870 to JAFPP for medical equipment

AMMAN — The Government of Japan has decided to extend a grant of $23,870 to the Jordanian Association for Family Planning and Protection (JAFPP) for the provision of medical equipment under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP) scheme.

A grant contract was signed by Netsu Shuntaro, Chargés d'affaires at the Japanese Embassy in Amman and Abed Mansi, Chairman of Board of Directors of JAFPP on Tuesday, according to an embassy statement.

The grant aims to enhance JAFPP’s reproductive health and family planning services by providing a new ultrasound machine and an autoclave.

Since 1989, JAFPP has worked to improve maternal and paediatric health in Jordan by providing necessary services such as gynaecological examinations, prenatal diagnoses, early detection of breast and cervical cancer, and family planning counselling, said the statement.

According to Netsu, this project is expected to enable JAFPP to provide faster and more accurate ultrasound diagnoses to improve maternal and paediatric healthcare.

Mansi said: “The Association has pledged to offer the best services while keeping in line with the latest technology. However, we cannot realise our full potential without the assistance of local and international benefactors. I trust that this generous support will allow JAFPP to continue providing the best services in our local communities.”

Japan has extended more than $10 million for 153 projects to NGOs, schools, hospitals and local governments in Jordan since 1993 under the GGP scheme, read the statement.