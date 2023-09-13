Japan offers $72,245 grant for medical equipment to Jemzo Charity Association

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro and Chairman of the Jemzo Charity Association Sameer Abd-Aljawad during a signing ceremony on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Japanese embassy)

AMMAN — The Japanese government extended a grant of $72,245 to the Jemzo Charity Association for the provision of medical equipment under the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Project (GGP).

Okuyama Jiro, ambassador of Japan to Jordan, and Sameer Abd-Aljawad, chairman of the Jemzo Charity Association, signed the grant contract during a ceremony held on Wednesday, according to a Japanese embassy statement issued on Wednesday.

The grant aims to improve the quality of medical services provided at the charity’s medical centre in Zarqa by providing new ultrasound equipment, a panoramic dental X-ray and an intraoral digital imaging sensor.

The Jemzo Charity Association, which provides medical, educational and financial support to underprivileged Jordanians and refugees, opened its medical centre in Zarqa in 2011. Since then, the centre has provided medical services at affordable prices or free of charge.

With the new equipment provided by the Japanese grant, the centre will be able to provide more accurate and accessible services.

At the signing ceremony, the ambassador expressed his gratitude to the association’s social contribution and said: “As we move forward with this partnership, I am fully confident that the Jemzo Charity Association will utilise the equipment responsibly, prioritising the needs of those who are most vulnerable and marginalised. Your association’s dedication and passion for helping vulnerable people inspires us all and reaffirms the importance of collective action in making a positive impact on society.”

Abd-Aljawad said: “We are honoured to cooperate with the embassy of Japan to procure medical equipment to the Jemzo Medical Centre. This allows our doctors and nurses to provide medical services with affordable prices for low-income people.”

Under Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects, Japan has extended more than $10 million for 158 projects to non-governmental organisations, schools, hospitals and local governments in Jordan since 1993.