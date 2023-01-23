Japan donates medical equipment to Jordanian Association for Family Planning and Protection 

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro and President of the Board of Directors of the JAFPP Abed Mansi during the handover ceremony of medical equipment for maternal and child health on Monday (Photo courtesy of Japanese embassy)

AMMAN — Japan on Monday donated medical equipment for maternal and child health to the Jordanian Association for Family Planning and Protection (JAFPP).

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro and President of the Board of Directors of the JAFPP Abed Mansi attended the handover ceremony, according to a Japanese embassy statement.

In October 2022, the Government of Japan extended a grant of $23,870 to the JAFPP for medical equipment under the scheme Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The grant assistance aims to contribute to the improvement of reproductive health, maternal and child health services for vulnerable women, including refugees, by providing one ultrasound diagnostic equipment and an autoclave to the JAFPP.

The JAFPP operates a total of 19 maternal and child health clinics in 10 locations across Jordan and provides reproductive health services, family planning awareness and counselling. It also offers contraceptive guidance at low costs to women and families of low-income households.

In the speech delivered during the ceremony, Ambassador Okuyama expressed his gratitude to the JAFPP for its important contribution to society.

“Jordan has a high fertility rate, especially among Syrian refugees, but access to maternal healthcare services for vulnerable women is limited. We hope this project will help strengthen your initiative to empower more women at the grass-roots level,” the ambassador said.

Under Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects, Japan has extended more than $10 million for 156 projects to non-governmental organisations, schools, hospitals and local governments in Jordan since 1993.