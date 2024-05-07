JAF, JHCO dispatch 35-truck aid convoy to Gaza

By JT - May 07,2024 - Last updated at May 08,2024

The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), dispatches a new food aid convoy to the people in Gaza (JAF photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), dispatched a new food aid convoy to the people in Gaza, in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and several international charitable organisations.

A statement by the organisation on Tuesday said that the convoy, consisting of 35 trucks, carried essential food parcels to be distributed to our people in Gaza through partner associations and organisations in the strip.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said that reports from official sources in the Strip indicate a severe shortage of food, emphasising the need to increase the quantities of foods entering the strip and distribute them to families.

Shibli also stressed that the organisation is working closely with official authorities to ensure reaching the largest possible number of people in Gaza, especially in the northern part, highlighting that despite facing numerous challenges and attempts to hinder and sabotage their mission, the convoy managed to reach the Gaza Strip.

Shibli highlighted that the Gaza Strip had received a total of 1280 trucks and 57 planes arriving via Al Arish while 92 Jordanian airdrops were executed, along with 231 airdrops carried out in cooperation with allied countries.

JHCO continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, e-wallets, CliQ on: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and its official website: www.jhco.org.jo.