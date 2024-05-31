JAF features in Netflix’s ‘Toughest Forces on Earth’

By JT - May 31,2024 - Last updated at May 31,2024

AMMAN — The Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in collaboration with the local production company Digital Image, participated in the “Toughest Forces on Earth” series under the title “Desert Storm”, which was released on Netflix.

Since its release on the platform last Wednesday, the programme has garnered millions of views worldwide and has appeared on the global top 10 most-watched list, according to a JAF statement.

The first episode featuring the Jordanian participation highlighted the role of the JAF’s Special Forces in counter-terrorism operations and field training scenes.

The global standards for Netflix’s acceptance of films and series are of the highest levels, which can be seen in the programme’s scenes that emulate the best global standards in cinematic production.