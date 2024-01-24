JAF dispatches two relief aid planes to Gaza

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, through the humanitarian and relief aid cell of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday dispatches two planes of relief and humanitarian aid to support residents of the Gaza Strip (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), through the humanitarian and relief aid cell of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday dispatched two planes of relief and humanitarian aid to support residents of the Gaza Strip.

The aircrafts contain medical supplies to provide support and relief to the people in Gaza, and alleviate their suffering under the ongoing circumstances resulting from the continued Israeli war on the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said that the organisation has prepared the necessary medical supplies, given the dire health situation in Gaza, and in accordance with the lists of needs it had received from the Palestinian side.

This dispatch of aid is part of Jordan’s efforts to stand with Palestinians in Gaza, where the Kingdom has so far sent 45 aircraft and 248 trucks carrying medical supplies and food since the outbreak of the war in the strip.

The aircrafts left for Egypt, prior to transporting the aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.