You are here
JAF dispatches medical evacuation plane for Jordanian family in Saudi Arabia
By JT - Jan 04,2024 - Last updated at Jan 04,2024
Royal Air Force medical plane evacuates Jordanian family involved in a car accident in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), under Royal directives, dispatched a medical evacuation plane belonging to the Royal Air Force to aid a Jordanian family involved in a car accident in Saudi Arabia.
Royal Air Force Medical Services Commander Motaz Momani stated that four members of a Jordanian family were evacuated via a plane equipped with a specialised medical team, with one in critical condition, while the others are in moderate condition, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The family expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah, and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praising the efforts of the JAF.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Under Royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen.
AMMAN — Under the Royal directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), Chairman
AMMAN — Under the Royal directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), Chairman
Opinion
Jan 04, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 02, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.