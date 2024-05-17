JAF conducts three airdrops to southern Gaza

By JT - May 17,2024 - Last updated at May 17,2024

The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, in cooperation with other countries, carries out on Thursday three airdrops to the southern of the Gaza Strip (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Thursday three airdrops to the southern of the Gaza Strip.

With the ongoing war and escalating conflict, Gaza has become a battleground, with civilians suffering from severe shortages of food and supplies.

JAF said that these airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt and one from Germany.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip or land aid convoys.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7.

The JAF has conducted 94 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 244 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.