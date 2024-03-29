JAF carries out five more airdrops to Northern Gaza

The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, in cooperation with three other countries, carries out five more airdrops of aid into the North of the Gaza Strip on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with three other countries, carried out on Thursday five more airdrops of aid into the North of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The operation involved the participation of two aircrafts from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, one from the UAE, and another from Germany.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies and by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

The JAF has conducted 62 airdrops since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 104 airdrops conducted jointly with other countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This endeavour is part of Jordan’s continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th.