JAF carries out 3 more airdrops into Northern Gaza

By JT - May 01,2024 - Last updated at May 01,2024

The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, in cooperation with other countries, carries out three airdrops into the North of the war-torn Gaza Strip, on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Wednesday three airdrops into the North of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, and one aircraft from Germany.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards Al-Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7.

The JAF has conducted 91 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 227 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.